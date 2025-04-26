Unpaid Cotton Deliveries Cast Shadow Over 2025 Marketing Season

We are ready for the marketing season, and arrangements to disburse farmers’ outstanding payments are on course. He called on farmers who need picking bags and woolpacks to approach their business units. Click here: Pindula WhatsApp Channel

wa.me/channel/0029Vb4GVea90x2nCSDImS1b

In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), COTTCO invited prospective transporters to register for inclusion in its logistics database. Reads the post:

COTTCO is urgently looking for haulage service providers with the following truck tonnages: seven, 10, 15, 20 and 30 to move seed cotton bales from buying points and transit depots to the following ginnery depots — Chinhoyi, Chiredzi, Gokwe, Kadoma, Sanyati and Muzarabani. All interested transporters should submit company profiles consisting of the following documents for registration; letter of introduction, certificate of incorporation, CR14, CR6, valid operator’s license, certified copies of registration books (horses and trailers), provide agreement of sale where applicable, valid certificate of vehicle fitness and trade history/reference (from at least one reputable company, reference from COTTCO is acceptable).

The Crops, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment Report: First Round (CLAFA-1) for the 2024/25 summer season indicates an improvement in cotton production compared to the previous season, which was adversely affected by the El Niño-induced drought.

According to the report, farmers planted a total of 122,493 hectares of cotton across the country.

The crop is reported to be in good condition, owing to a favourable rainfall season.

In 2024, Zimbabwe recorded its lowest seed cotton output in recent years, producing just 13,500 tonnes due to the impact of the El Niño drought, which affected both the area planted and overall productivity. Of this total, COTTCO received 9,828 tonnes.

By contrast, in 2023, the country produced 90,100 tonnes of seed cotton, with COTTCO taking delivery of 69,200 tonnes. COTTCO is currently spearheading the Presidential Inputs Support Scheme for cotton.

Tags

Leave a Comment