ZRP Shuts Down March Planned By SADC Teachers In Bulawayo

We wrote to the police seeking permission to have an official march to mark our presence in Bulawayo from Fazak shopping centre to Hillside Teachers College, a stretch of five hundred to seven hundred metres. But they denied us that chance to march and market ourselves just to mark our presence in Hillside. Click here: Pindula WhatsApp Channel

wa.me/channel/0029Vb4GVea90x2nCSDImS1b

Machenjera also revealed that the Public Service Commission (PSC) had ignored PTUZ’s request for transport assistance. He said:

As PTUZ we wrote to government seeking assistance with transport. Remember we have got the Public Service Commission (PSC) buses but we received no response from government. We even wrote to government asking for financial assistance to host the games and there was no response as well.

The Minister of Primary and Secondary Education, Torerai Moyo, officially opened the event in Bulawayo on Saturday.

In his speech, Moyo commended PTUZ for organising the event, saying the games help foster mutual understanding among nations. Said Moyo:

ANTUSA games foster camaraderie among nations, promoting understanding and respect through the universal language of sport. As we cheer for our teams and celebrate their achievements, let us embrace the values of collaboration and mutual support that these games embody.

ANTUSA is a regional organisation that unites teachers’ unions from across Southern Africa. It was established in 2007 during the BETUZ Annual Conference held in Kabwe, Zambia.

The association is committed to promoting regional cooperation, professional development, and improved working conditions for teachers throughout the SADC region.

Member unions represent countries including Botswana, Zambia, Lesotho, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Namibia, and Mauritius.

ANTUSA also organises annual sports and cultural exchange programmes to encourage camaraderie and collaboration among educators.

More: Southern Eye

Tags

Leave a Comment