Binga Woman Kills Daughter With Disability Amid Social Stigma

On 25/04/25 Police in Hwange arrested Melody Mwiinde (23) in connection with a case of murder which occurred on 23/04/25 at Mujimba 9, Siabuwa. The suspect allegedly killed her daughter (6) by hanging her with an electrical cable from a tree branch. The body was dumped in a disused hut. The suspect allegedly confessed that she killed the victim because people were mocking her for keeping a disabled child who had been disowned by her father. Click here: Pindula WhatsApp Channel

wa.me/channel/0029Vb4GVea90x2nCSDImS1b

Parents of children with disabilities often face significant stigma and hardship, rooted in deep-seated societal attitudes and misconceptions.

In many communities, disabilities are still wrongly associated with superstition—viewed as the result of witchcraft, curses, or bad luck. This belief fuels discrimination, not only against the children but also against their families.

As a result, families may find themselves isolated—shunned by their communities or even abandoned by their own relatives.

Mothers, in particular, often bear the brunt of the blame, with some fathers accusing them of bringing a “curse” into the home.

Beyond social rejection, there is a serious lack of support services. Access to education, healthcare, and specialised childcare remains limited, especially in rural areas.

This makes it incredibly difficult for parents to juggle the demands of caregiving with work or other responsibilities, leaving many feeling overwhelmed and alone.

Tags

Leave a Comment