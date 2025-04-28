City Of Harare Says Tsikidzi Outbreak Confined To Mbare

The city has deployed a team to investigate the claims circulating on social media regarding the spread of the infestation to other Harare suburbs. Part of the statement reads:

Following the bed bugs infestation at Mbare Flats recently, the City Council has activated its Incident Management System to effectively respond to the bed bugs.

wa.me/channel/0029Vb4GVea90x2nCSDImS1b This includes the appointment of a team to lead the fight against the bed bugs. So far, the infestation is confined to Mbare although our teams have been dispatched to assess other areas reported on social media to have bed bugs. An Incident Manager has been appointed and an Incident Action Plan developed. The Operations Section is being led by the Environmental Health Manager Mr Manyara…

The council reassured residents by stating that, based on current scientific knowledge, there are no known human diseases directly transmitted by bed bugs.

While these pests can cause discomfort through bites, itching, and potential allergic reactions, they do not carry or spread pathogens in the way mosquitoes or ticks might. The council said:

There are no known human diseases that are caused by the bed bugs, however they can be a constant nuisance to communities. It’s difficult but not impossible to control them. They have a life cycle which includes eggs which are not susceptible to chemicals used thus several fumigation rounds will be conducted to ensure there is adequate control as the eggs subsequently hatch.

The Harare City Council announced that it began the first round of fumigation in Mbare Flats on April 7, 2025, as part of a planned three-round effort. So far, 64% of the 5,450 rooms targeted for fumigation have been treated.

In addition to the fumigation, the council has shared preventive measures with residents to help control and prevent future infestations.

They have urged residents to regularly clean and vacuum their floors, bed frames, and surrounding areas, paying close attention to cracks and crevices where bed bugs can hide.

If there is evidence of an infestation, the council recommends applying a pesticide that has been approved for such use.

The council also highlighted the importance of proper laundry practices. Residents are advised to wash and dry all bed linens, including sheets, pillowcases, blankets, and mattress protectors, in hot water (at least 50°C) to kill any bed bugs, and to ensure they are dried thoroughly. Additionally, regularly changing and washing bedding can help prevent bed bugs from settling in.

Another key point raised was the need to avoid or properly treat second-hand items, especially clothing and furniture.

If residents choose to purchase second-hand items, they should ensure these are fumigated before bringing them into their homes to avoid introducing bed bugs.

Finally, the council emphasized the importance of community engagement and cooperation in tackling the problem.

Residents are encouraged to participate in community-led fumigation efforts organised by the City of Harare. It is also vital that residents allow fumigation teams to access all rooms to ensure the effectiveness of the treatment.

