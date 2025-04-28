Kwekwe Man (25) Blows Himself Up
A 25-year-old man from Mbizo, Kwekwe, reportedly took his own life by locking himself in a room and then detonating explosives around midday on Independence Day.
Police recovered only blood-stained teeth from Talent Runi’s rented room in Mbizo.
Assistant Inspector Fungai Ngawagare, the Deputy Spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Midlands Province, confirmed the incident to The Mirror. She said:
Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms investigating a suspected suicide case in which a 25-year-old Mbizo man was found dead in his room with his teeth blown out and blood stains were all over.
It is alleged that Runi and his cousin, Tinotenda Tsvangira, had recently arrived in Kwekwe from Gokwe.
After parting ways, Tsvangira received a concerning call from his aunt, who informed him that Runi was contemplating suicide.
In a hurry, Tsvangira rushed to Runi’s residence, only to find all entrances locked. Undeterred, he entered the room through a window, where he made a grim discovery: Runi had died, with blood splattered across the walls.
Tsvangira immediately filed a police report. Officers who responded to the scene found only a few remnants: scattered teeth, both used and unused explosives, igniting cords, and a box of matches littered throughout the room.
More: The Mirror