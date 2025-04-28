Kwekwe Man (25) Blows Himself Up

27 minutes ago Mon, 28 Apr 2025 13:22:06 GMT

A 25-year-old man from Mbizo, Kwekwe, reportedly took his own life by locking himself in a room and then detonating explosives around midday on Independence Day.

Police recovered only blood-stained teeth from Talent Runi’s rented room in Mbizo.

Assistant Inspector Fungai Ngawagare, the Deputy Spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Midlands Province, confirmed the incident to The Mirror. She said:

