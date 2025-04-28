Liverpool Equal Manchester United's Record With 20th Premier League Title
Liverpool Football Club have been crowned champions of England for the 20th time, clinching a record-equaling Premier League title in Arne Slot’s first season at Anfield.
The Reds secured the 2024/25 title with a commanding 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, putting their points tally beyond reach and ensuring they will finish top of the table after 34 games.
This achievement marks Liverpool’s second Premier League title in just five years and sees them join Manchester United with the most top-flight league titles in English football history.
Liverpool’s first league triumph came in 1901 under manager Tom Watson, while their most recent title was claimed under Jurgen Klopp in the 2019/20 season.
The 2020 win, which set a record for the earliest title win in English top-flight history, was marred by the pandemic, which robbed Klopp and his players of the chance to celebrate with a parade.
However, this time there will be no such restrictions, and the Reds can revel in their hard-earned success without disruption.
With 25 wins, seven draws, and just two losses from their 34 matches to date, Liverpool have been dominant throughout the campaign.
The club has scored a league-high 80 goals and conceded only 32, boasting the second-best defensive record in the division.
Their unbeaten run now stretches to 26 matches, and they have sat at the top of the table since November 2, 2024.
It is a triumph that will be celebrated in front of Liverpool’s fans for the first time in 35 years, after a long wait for a league title.
The Reds can now look forward to their first outing as champions next Sunday, as they face Chelsea, before enjoying a series of guard of honours from their remaining opponents.
This victory is Slot’s crowning achievement in his debut season, adding to a list of 52 major honours in the club’s illustrious history, including eight secured in the last six years.
The 2024/25 title is Liverpool’s second in the Premier League era, following their 2019-20 success.
Liverpool will be officially presented with the Premier League trophy at Anfield on Sunday, May 25, when they host Crystal Palace on the final day of the season.
More: This Is Anfield