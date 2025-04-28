Parents Threaten School Head With Witchcraft Over Fee Increase

This year, we’ll face you in court. If we fail, we’ll use witchcraft, you’ll be a head in heaven. We won’t be troubled by you at a school we built. We’re coming, and you’ll answer to our goblins at night or leave.

When contacted for comment by TellZim News, Madam Mureyi neither confirmed nor denied the threats, saying she was not authorised to speak to the media before abruptly hanging up.

Samson Chidzurira, the Zaka District Schools Inspector, told TellZim News that he was aware of issues at the school but did not have all the details. Said Chidzurira:

I’ve heard there are problems, but I’m yet to receive a complete report.

Sources familiar with the incident revealed that the audio, recorded in February, is still circulating, and the matter remains unresolved.

One source pointed out that while the parents’ threats were inappropriate, Madam Mureyi faces challenges with diplomacy in a rural setting. Said the source:

She’s failed the community. When parents engage her, she cites statutes they don’t understand. She needs to balance legal requirements with community understanding.

Another source disclosed that tensions escalated after Madam Mureyi confined students from ECD to Grade Seven, who had not paid their fees, to a single room for the entire day. She reportedly did this out of fear of government repercussions for sending the children home.

The source also mentioned that Mureyi had agreed with parents to raise the fees from $30 to $40, with the additional $10 intended to cover a computer levy, security guard, and the school feeding programme.

However, she allegedly failed to properly account for the computer levy. Said the source:

Parents were furious that she kept unpaid learners in one class all day instead of sending them home. She also allegedly failed to account for the computer levy at the AGM, angering parents. The environment is hostile, but she refuses to transfer.

