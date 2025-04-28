Ten Candidates To Contest ZANU-PF Insiza North Primary Elections
ZANU PF’s Insiza District has officially approved ten candidates to contest the party’s primary election in Insiza North Constituency, ahead of an upcoming by-election.
The National Assembly seat became vacant after the untimely death of Farai Taruvinga, the former ZANU PF representative, who passed away in March 2025 at the age of 54 following a battle with cancer.
A meeting held on Saturday confirmed that all ten candidates had met the party’s criteria and would proceed to the primaries, set to take place on 3 May 2025.
The approved candidates are Dr Qhubani Moyo, Nkosana Mthunzi, Ernest Ncube, Lindelwe Ndlovu, Clever Moyo, Clever Sibanda, Nkosilomusa Langa, Delani Moyo, Davison Moyo, and Sifiso Mpofu.
The meeting, which took place at the District Office, was attended by senior party officials and local leaders.
Taruvinga had represented the constituency since 2018.
More: CITE