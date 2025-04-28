Ten Candidates To Contest ZANU-PF Insiza North Primary Elections

6 minutes ago Mon, 28 Apr 2025 11:22:44 GMT

ZANU PF’s Insiza District has officially approved ten candidates to contest the party’s primary election in Insiza North Constituency, ahead of an upcoming by-election.

The National Assembly seat became vacant after the untimely death of Farai Taruvinga, the former ZANU PF representative, who passed away in March 2025 at the age of 54 following a battle with cancer.

A meeting held on Saturday confirmed that all ten candidates had met the party’s criteria and would proceed to the primaries, set to take place on 3 May 2025.

