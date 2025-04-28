ZiG Annual Inflation Reaches 85.7%

Prices, as measured by the all-items ZiG Consumer Price Index (CPI), increased by an average of 0.6% from March 2025 to April 2025.

The ZiG CPI now stands at 185.68, up from 184.50 in March, and a significant rise from 100.00 in April 2024, which served as the base at the time of the currency’s introduction.

The year-on-year inflation rate for ZiG in April was reported at 85.7%—the first official annual rate since the currency was launched in April 2024.

This elevated figure is largely attributed to price increases that followed the October 2024 devaluation of the local currency.

In contrast, inflation in US dollars remained subdued. ZimStat reported a month-on-month USD inflation rate of 0.2% in April, slightly higher than the 0.1% recorded in March.

The USD CPI rose from 121.87 to 122.12 over the same period. While food prices remained largely unchanged, non-food items saw a modest increase of 0.3%. ZimStat explained:

Prices, as measured by the all-items USD CPI, increased by an average of 0.2% from March 2025 to April 2025.

The year-on-year inflation rate for USD-denominated prices stood at 14.4% in April.

ZimStat also published data for the Weighted Consumer Price Index, which reflects changes in prices across both ZiG and USD transactions.

In April 2025, the weighted month-on-month inflation rate was 0.3%, up from 0.0% in March. The weighted CPI rose slightly to 126.18, from 125.84. The weighted annual inflation rate was recorded at 26.2%.

The Food Poverty Line (FPL) for one person in April 2025 was ZWG 862.06. This represents the minimum monthly amount required to meet basic food energy needs (2,100 calories per day).

The Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL), which includes both food and essential non-food items, stood at ZWG 1,263.41 per person.

