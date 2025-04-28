ZimParks Rangers Put Down Rogue Lion After It Killed Four Cattle In Marange

After days of trauma and panic within the community, we finally managed to eliminate the problem animal. It had killed four cattle over the past three weeks. Lions are nocturnal, so they move at night, making it challenging for us to track and eliminate the animal quickly. Click here: Pindula WhatsApp Channel

We would like to extend our gratitude to the community for collaborating with us and working closely with our team. We also appreciate the support received from the Mutare Rural District Council, the Civil Protection Unit, traditional leaders, and councillors in the area. Through our collective efforts, we have restored peace in the area.

This development follows a series of alarming incidents involving stray buffaloes that recently left six people injured, among them a schoolchild, in Mutare and Buhera districts. In response to the growing threat, one of the rogue buffaloes was put down in Marange.

Three of the victims were attacked near Dune Primary School in Ward 28, Buhera South, while the remaining three, including the child, sustained injuries during separate encounters in the Mutsago area, under the jurisdiction of Chief Marange.

ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo has since urged members of the public to refrain from confronting or attempting to hunt the stray animals, stressing that trained wildlife rangers are best equipped to manage the situation safely and professionally.

He also warned against travelling on foot at night in affected areas, as doing so increases the risk of wildlife encounters.

