ZRP Commissioner-General’s 21km Road Race Set For 3 May At Mkoba Teacher’s College

32 minutes ago Mon, 28 Apr 2025 12:53:45 GMT

The highly anticipated 2025 Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General of Police’s 21-kilometre Road Race, initially scheduled for 29 March, has been rescheduled to take place on 3 May at Mkoba Teacher’s College in Gweru.

ZRP spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the change of date on Monday, 28 April, adding that online registration for the event is ongoing. He said: