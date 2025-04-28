ZRP Commissioner-General’s 21km Road Race Set For 3 May At Mkoba Teacher’s College
The highly anticipated 2025 Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General of Police’s 21-kilometre Road Race, initially scheduled for 29 March, has been rescheduled to take place on 3 May at Mkoba Teacher’s College in Gweru.
ZRP spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the change of date on Monday, 28 April, adding that online registration for the event is ongoing. He said:
The event, which was to be held on 29th March 2025, will now be held on Saturday, 03rd May 2025 at Mkoba Teacher’s College, Gweru.Feedback
May all individual athletes and Clubs continue preparing for the race. Online registration using the provided scan link is ongoing as scheduled.
The Road Race was abruptly postponed at the eleventh hour last month, with the ZRP providing no official explanation for the sudden change.
The unexpected postponement came just days before the 31 March protests called by war veteran Blessed Geza, sparking widespread speculation about the timing of the decision.
