Air Vice Marshal (Rtd) Winnie Mandeya Dies At 64

21 minutes ago Tue, 29 Apr 2025 08:41:27 GMT

The Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ) is mourning the loss of one of its distinguished pioneers, Air Vice Marshal (Retired) Winnie Mandeya, who passed away in the early hours of Monday at St Anne’s Hospital in Harare. She was 64.

Her death was confirmed by the Commander of the Air Force of Zimbabwe, Air Marshal Jacob John Nzvede, who paid tribute to her long and faithful service to the nation.

He said the late Air Vice Marshal Retired Mandeya served the AFZ with dedication and loyalty since 1984. Said Air Marshal Nzvede:

