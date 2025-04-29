Bulawayo City Council To Shoot Stray Dogs
The City of Bulawayo has announced that it will begin enforcing a tie-up order from 5 May 2025 to address the growing number of stray dogs and reduce the risk of rabies and dog attacks.
In a public notice to dog owners, Town Clerk Christopher Moyo said that under the Bulawayo (Dog Licensing and Control) by-laws, residents may not keep more than two dogs on properties smaller than 2,000 square metres, and no more than four dogs on larger properties.
Moyo further warned that dogs must not be allowed to roam freely outside their owners’ premises. He said dogs should only be kept on properties that are securely fenced or walled and gated, and that hedges are not considered adequate barriers.
In addition, all dogs within the Council area must be vaccinated against rabies and properly licensed. Added Dube:
Please be advised that the City of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe Republic Police, Department of Veterinary Field Services and Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) will be enforcing a TIE UP ORDER as from the 5th May 2025 to 5th June 2025. All stray dogs found during this period will be shot.
Dog owners with premises that are not secure are required to render their premises secure and those with more than the permissible number are advised to surrender the excess dogs to SPCA, Magazine Road, Thorngrove before 05 May 2025.
Similarly, dog owners who can no longer take good care of their dogs are encouraged to surrender them to SPCA.