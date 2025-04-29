Bulawayo City Council To Shoot Stray Dogs

6 minutes ago Tue, 29 Apr 2025 22:43:53 GMT

The City of Bulawayo has announced that it will begin enforcing a tie-up order from 5 May 2025 to address the growing number of stray dogs and reduce the risk of rabies and dog attacks.

In a public notice to dog owners, Town Clerk Christopher Moyo said that under the Bulawayo (Dog Licensing and Control) by-laws, residents may not keep more than two dogs on properties smaller than 2,000 square metres, and no more than four dogs on larger properties.

Moyo further warned that dogs must not be allowed to roam freely outside their owners’ premises. He said dogs should only be kept on properties that are securely fenced or walled and gated, and that hedges are not considered adequate barriers.

Feedback