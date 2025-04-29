Bulawayo Man Shot, Robbed Of US$3,000 And Vehicle Outside His Home

19 minutes ago Tue, 29 Apr 2025 22:54:21 GMT

Police in Bulawayo have launched an investigation into an armed robbery that took place in Llanda suburb on the evening of 27 April 2025, leaving a 41-year-old man injured and robbed of cash and a vehicle.

According to a statement by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the incident occurred at approximately 6:00 PM when the victim was attacked outside his home while waiting for the gate to be opened.

Two unidentified suspects, who were armed with pistols and wearing face masks, reportedly smashed the window of the victim’s vehicle before shooting him in the right hand.

