Bulawayo Man Shot, Robbed Of US$3,000 And Vehicle Outside His Home
Police in Bulawayo have launched an investigation into an armed robbery that took place in Llanda suburb on the evening of 27 April 2025, leaving a 41-year-old man injured and robbed of cash and a vehicle.
According to a statement by the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), the incident occurred at approximately 6:00 PM when the victim was attacked outside his home while waiting for the gate to be opened.
Two unidentified suspects, who were armed with pistols and wearing face masks, reportedly smashed the window of the victim’s vehicle before shooting him in the right hand.
The assailants then fled the scene in the victim’s Mazda CX-5, which contained US$3,000 in cash, an iPhone, and other personal belongings.
Police have since recovered the stolen vehicle, which was found abandoned on a dust road near the Bulawayo-Solusi Road. No arrests had been made at the time of reporting.