City Of Harare Tsikidzi Fumigation Faces Resistance From Mbare Residents

6 minutes ago Tue, 29 Apr 2025 22:26:25 GMT

The City of Harare has appealed to residents of Mbare to grant City Health workers access to their homes for bedbug (tsikidzi) fumigation, warning that refusal may lead to police-assisted enforcement.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the city reminded residents that the fumigation campaign is part of a public health initiative aimed at eradicating a widespread bedbug infestation.

The first round of fumigation began on 7 April 2025, targeting 5,450 rooms in Mbare Flats. According to the Harare City Council, 64% of the targeted units had been fumigated as of last week.

