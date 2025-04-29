City Of Harare Tsikidzi Fumigation Faces Resistance From Mbare Residents
The City of Harare has appealed to residents of Mbare to grant City Health workers access to their homes for bedbug (tsikidzi) fumigation, warning that refusal may lead to police-assisted enforcement.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the city reminded residents that the fumigation campaign is part of a public health initiative aimed at eradicating a widespread bedbug infestation.
The first round of fumigation began on 7 April 2025, targeting 5,450 rooms in Mbare Flats. According to the Harare City Council, 64% of the targeted units had been fumigated as of last week.
However, health teams have encountered resistance, with some residents reportedly refusing to open their doors to fumigation teams. Reads the statement:
We have noted with concern reports that some occupiers of Mbare flats are refusing to open their doors to City Health workers who want to fumigate their premises against bedbugs (tsikidzi).
We encourage the residents to allow health workers immediate access to the premises or risk enforcement using police.
This will also mean cancelling the current leases since the apartments are owned by the City of Harare.
Residents’ health is of utmost importance and the City of Harare will use every available means to gain access for fumigation purposes to protect every resident in Harare.
Meanwhile, George Charamba, the Deputy Chief Secretary for Presidential Communications in the Office of the President and Cabinet, suggested that some residents refusing access to health officials may be involved in illegal activities.
Posting on X under his handle Jamwanda, Charamba warned that residents blocking the fumigation process would face consequences, adding that full cooperation is necessary to complete the operation. He wrote:
TSIKIDZI BLUES: Just to allay your fears, that vermin will be dealt with decisively soonest. Including those selling bad substances who have been refusing to open their homes to allow for a complete operation. Brace up!!!!