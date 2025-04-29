JSC Extends Retirement Age For Judges To 70 Years

The new regulations require the Paymaster to furnish the JSC with a list, by 1 June each year, of all members who will attain the age of 65 or 70 during the following year.

They also make provision for instances in which a member of the JSC may opt to retire prior to reaching the prescribed retirement age. Reads the SI:

A member may, on giving three months’ notice of retirement, be permitted by the Commission to retire before pensionable age at any time after attaining the age of 60.

The JSC may also require a member to retire if they are found permanently unfit to carry out their duties. This determination must follow a medical examination conducted by a medical board appointed by the Secretary for Health.

The JSC may also compel retirement if a member becomes inefficient or incapable of performing their duties effectively. This may be due to reasons other than mental or physical deficiency or infirmity. Other relevant factors may also be considered.

