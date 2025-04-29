Man Robbed Of Car By Robbers Posing Passengers In Masvingo

On April 21, 2025, at approximately 11:30 PM, Hadzisa was driving his silver 2004 Mazda Atenza (registration ACT 6658) towards Mucheke Rank.

Two men flagged him down near Mucheke High in another suburb of Masvingo, asking for a ride to Majange.

They paid US$5 for the trip and took seats, one in the front passenger seat and the other in the back.

As they reached the DDF area, the men ordered Hadzisa to stop. The passenger in the back then threatened him with an electric device, demanding money.

Fearing for his safety, Hadzisa handed over US$15. The rear passenger then forced Hadzisa into the backseat while the front passenger took control of the vehicle.

In a desperate attempt to escape, Hadzisa opened the door and jumped from the moving vehicle, suffering hip injuries. The two suspects sped off with the car, which has not been recovered.

The total value of the stolen items, including the vehicle, is estimated at US$3,015. The suspects remain at large.

