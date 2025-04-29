Minister Garwe Slams Mayor Coltart For Entertaining "Ndebele King"

Garwe urged Mayor Coltart, as well as other city officials, to desist from engaging with Bulelani, stressing that such actions are not only illegal but also serve to mislead the public. Said Garwe:

For the avoidance of doubt, the Zimbabwe Constitution does not have a provision for Kingship hence his claim is baseless, unfounded and a nullity. Section 283 (a) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 20) Act of 2013 as reads with Sections 3(1) and (2) of the Traditional Leaders Act [Chapter 29:17] provides that; "the appointment, removal and suspension of Chiefs must be done by the President on the recommendation of the provincial assembly of Chiefs through the National Council of Chiefs and the Minister responsible for traditional leaders and in accordance with the prevailing traditional practices and traditions of the communities concerned."

wa.me/channel/0029Vb4GVea90x2nCSDImS1b

Garwe added that his Ministry “strongly condemns the illegal actions exhibited by the fraudulent impostor Bulelani” and urged both the Mayor’s office and the residents of Bulawayo to disregard him and his antics.

The Minister further demanded that Mayor Coltart provide an explanation regarding the circumstances surrounding the invitation and subsequent reception of Bulelani, whom he referred to as a foreign national.

Garwe also requested clarification on whether the invitation was authorised, either explicitly or implicitly, by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works or by any other relevant authority designated by him.

