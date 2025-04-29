Police Name Convicted Criminals As ZRP Call For Harsher Penalties

5 minutes ago Tue, 29 Apr 2025 07:08:31 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has reaffirmed its commitment to working closely with the Judiciary to ensure that offenders receive deterrent sentences following their convictions.

In a statement issued on Monday, ZRP spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi also released the names of suspects who were arrested and convicted for various serious offences across the country during the week ending 24 April 2025. These are:

Enock Mukwanda was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle. He was convicted and sentenced to 12 years imprisonment.

Nigel Matongora and Hope Masoka were arrested for armed robbery. They were convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

Collen Gweme was arrested for contravening Electricity Act, Chapter 13:19. He was convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment.

Cephas Mukombwe was arrested for contravening Precious Stones Trade Act, Chapter 21:06. He was convicted and sentenced to five years imprisonment.

Elizabeth Marikafu was arrested for dealing in dangerous drugs. She was convicted and sentenced to eight years imprisonment.

Isaac Mafa and Brian Tinomudaishe Kaseke were arrested for fraud and theft of a motor vehicle. They were sentenced to eight years imprisonment for theft and four years imprisonment for fraud.

