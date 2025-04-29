"Rogue" Police Officer Blamed For Fatal Car Crash In Gweru
Two people tragically lost their lives in a devastating car crash on Monday night following a high-speed chase involving a police officer.
Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident on Tuesday evening, saying the fatal crash is now the subject of a formal police investigation.
The collision occurred around 10:30 PM on 28 April 2025, along Bristol Road in Gweru. Nyathi said the occupants of a Toyota Aqua died on the spot when their vehicle crashed into a tree during a pursuit involving Constable Sakala of ZRP Mkoba.
Commissioner Nyathi acknowledged that the police are aware of video footage circulating on social media, purportedly showing moments related to the incident.
He added that disciplinary proceedings will be instituted against Constable Sakala, who is alleged to have caused the crash.
Allegations have since surfaced suggesting that Constable Sakala is a known rogue officer, reportedly involved in soliciting bribes from motorists.
Eyewitnesses further claim that he fled the scene of the crash, instead of offering assistance to the victims.
The police have assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway and that appropriate action will be taken. Added Nyathi:
Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police expresses profound and deepest condolences to the families of the victims.