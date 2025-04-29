"Rogue" Police Officer Blamed For Fatal Car Crash In Gweru

Commissioner Nyathi acknowledged that the police are aware of video footage circulating on social media, purportedly showing moments related to the incident.

He added that disciplinary proceedings will be instituted against Constable Sakala, who is alleged to have caused the crash.

Allegations have since surfaced suggesting that Constable Sakala is a known rogue officer, reportedly involved in soliciting bribes from motorists.

Eyewitnesses further claim that he fled the scene of the crash, instead of offering assistance to the victims.

The police have assured the public that a thorough investigation is underway and that appropriate action will be taken. Added Nyathi:

Meanwhile, the Zimbabwe Republic Police expresses profound and deepest condolences to the families of the victims.

Tags

Leave a Comment