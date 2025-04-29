School Feeding Scheme To Continue - Govt.

Taungana Ndoro, the Director of Communications and Advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, said:

We need some new procurement, but currently we have some grain in schools that need to be replenished to secure new stocks.

wa.me/channel/0029Vb4GVea90x2nCSDImS1b We are proud of our parents who are coming forward with cash and relish. These are our major stakeholders in the programme. The school feeding programme is going a long way in alleviating hunger in schools.

Reports indicate that in September 2024, the Government procured 27,000 tonnes of mealie meal, which were distributed to over 4,000 schools across both urban and rural areas.

Munyaradzi Majoni, Secretary-General of the Zimbabwe National Union of School Heads, has called on the Government to extend the initiative to all public schools. Said Majoni:

We appeal to the Government that the programme should be introduced to all public schools. In Group A schools, we can see that other children are vulnerable. They need food as well.

Schools taking part in the programme have seen more students enrolling and fewer absences. For example, Tjingababili Primary School in Mangwe District experienced a rise in attendance and improved pass rates thanks to the feeding scheme.

By providing meals, children are better nourished, which helps them concentrate and take part more actively in class.

Parents and local communities play an important role, helping with resources like firewood and assisting with meal preparation.

Some schools have also started projects like nutrition gardens and small livestock farming to help support the feeding programme.

