UZ Lecturers Challenge "Admission Of Guilt" Fines

Police accused the three of leading a picket alongside other UZ staff members to demand better pay and improved working conditions. The protest took place during the Easter holiday period.

However, the lecturers, represented by lawyers Kelvin Kabaya, Emmanuel Lawrence Chibwe, and Tinashe Chinopfukutwa of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, are now seeking to overturn the legal consequences of the fines.

In a letter dated 22 April 2025 to the Provincial Magistrate at the Harare Magistrates Court, the legal team argued that the admission of guilt fines should not have been confirmed by the court, as the protest constituted a legitimate exercise of labour rights.

The lawyers contend that the lecturers only paid the fines under duress to avoid prolonged pre-trial detention and maintain that their conduct was protected by both the Labour Act and Section 65 of the Constitution, which guarantees the right to collective job action.

They further indicated that should the court proceed with any criminal prosecution, they are prepared to mount a full legal defence on behalf of the lecturers.

