Zambians And Zimbabweans Protest At Chirundu Border Post

1 hour ago Tue, 29 Apr 2025 07:35:21 GMT

Zambian and Zimbabwean nationals took part in counter-protests at the Chirundu Border Post on Monday, 28 April, effectively bringing commercial activity to a halt at the crossing between the two countries.

According to reports, a tense stand-off lasted several hours as Zambian nationals protested and prevented Zimbabweans from entering Zambia.

It is alleged that in recent weeks, Zambian authorities have been arresting Zimbabwean nationals attempting to cross the border without valid permits, while undocumented Zambians have reportedly been allowed into Zimbabwe without facing similar consequences.

