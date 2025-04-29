Zambians And Zimbabweans Protest At Chirundu Border Post
Zambian and Zimbabwean nationals took part in counter-protests at the Chirundu Border Post on Monday, 28 April, effectively bringing commercial activity to a halt at the crossing between the two countries.
According to reports, a tense stand-off lasted several hours as Zambian nationals protested and prevented Zimbabweans from entering Zambia.
It is alleged that in recent weeks, Zambian authorities have been arresting Zimbabwean nationals attempting to cross the border without valid permits, while undocumented Zambians have reportedly been allowed into Zimbabwe without facing similar consequences.
Zimbabwean nationals detained for immigration violations are said to be paying up to 24,000 Kwacha (approximately US$800) to secure their release.
On Monday, the situation escalated, with Zimbabwean nationals staging their own protest in response to what they say is ongoing harassment and exploitation.
The demonstration was fueled further by reports that Zambian vendors were turned away by Zimbabwean immigration officers, prompting them to join the protest in anger.
More: NewZimbabwe.com