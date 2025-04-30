Chipinge Woman Sentenced To 12 Years Imprisonment Over US$40K Nursing Training Scam

She would contact potential victims, sometimes through intermediaries, offering the opportunity for enrollment in training programs.

In one case, Magazini approached a prophetess, claiming gratitude for past prayers, and used the connection to offer a fake nursing training opportunity.

She then asked victims for money, supposedly to cover training fees, accommodation, and uniforms. Said the NPA:

These payments were made through various money transfer methods such as Mojomula, Innbucks, Mukuru, and Ecocash. The offender, received the money from the complainants. In some cases, intermediaries were used to collect and consolidate payments from multiple individuals. To maintain the deception, the accused would make false promises, such as claiming that the victims’ names would be published in official publications like the Herald and Sunday Mail. When victims began to question the legitimacy of the scheme, the offender would make excuses and provide false reassurances. The scheme was carried out over a period of time, with different counts relating to different groups of victims and timeframes.

