Civil Servants Finally Receive Part Of Allowances For Participating In 2023 Voter Registration Exercise

Civil servants who took part in the mop-up national mobile registration exercise in 2023, ahead of the harmonised elections held in August that year, are set to receive part of their allowances, two years later, after Treasury released US$3 million towards settling the outstanding payments.

In a statement issued on April 30, 2025, the Civil Registry Department said the latest disbursement from Treasury brings them closer to clearing the arrears owed to those who were hired for the exercise.

The Department added that a balance of US$3.7 million remains outstanding and that they are working closely with Treasury to ensure the remaining amount is settled as soon as possible. Reads the statement:

