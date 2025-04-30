Pindula|Search Pindula
Fishermen Feared Drowned After Boat Overturned By Hippo

29 minutes agoWed, 30 Apr 2025 09:34:52 GMT
Fishermen Feared Drowned After Boat Overturned By Hippo

Two fishermen are missing and presumed drowned after a hippopotamus capsized their boat at Gatche Gatche fishing camp on Friday.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson for Mashonaland West, Inspector Ian Kohwera, confirmed the incident, saying the men were thrown into the water and failed to swim to safety. He said:

On 25 April 2025 at around 1530 hours and at Gatche Gatche fishing camp, Kariba, two men who were fishing in the lake drowned when their boat capsized after being attacked by a hippopotamus.

They failed to swim to the shore, and their bodies are still missing. A report was made at ZRP Kariba by Zimparks (Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife Authority) officials at Charara site.

The ZRP Sub Aqua team went to the scene, and they’re still working to find the bodies.

Kohwera warned people living in or going about their daily lives in areas with a lot of wildlife to stay alert, as there’s a high risk of being attacked.

