Former ZANU PF Councillor Remanded Over WhatsApp Voice Note

14 minutes ago Wed, 30 Apr 2025 10:53:22 GMT

Former Chiredzi Ward 3 councillor Tarusenga Makamba has been denied bail and remains in remand prison on charges of inciting public violence.

Magistrate Tendai Mutamba denied bail last Wednesday, and Makamba is expected back in court next Wednesday.

Makamba allegedly shared a voice note in a ZANU PF WhatsApp group, Nhakayedu, urging members to “prepare for change” ahead of planned demonstrations by war veteran Blessed “Bombshell” Geza on 31 March.

