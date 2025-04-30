Pindula|Search Pindula
Former ZANU PF Councillor Remanded Over WhatsApp Voice Note

14 minutes agoWed, 30 Apr 2025 10:53:22 GMT
Former Chiredzi Ward 3 councillor Tarusenga Makamba has been denied bail and remains in remand prison on charges of inciting public violence.

Magistrate Tendai Mutamba denied bail last Wednesday, and Makamba is expected back in court next Wednesday.

Makamba allegedly shared a voice note in a ZANU PF WhatsApp group, Nhakayedu, urging members to “prepare for change” ahead of planned demonstrations by war veteran Blessed “Bombshell” Geza on 31 March.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) cited phrases such as “Chikomo che Wedza chopfungaira” from the recording as inciting.

He is represented by Ross Chavi of the Zimbabwe Human Rights Lawyers.

Tags

31 March Protests

