Gender Commission Probes Sexual Harassment In Universities

As part of our mandate, the Zimbabwe Gender Commission is investigating cases of sexual harassment in institutions of higher and tertiary education.

Individuals with relevant information are encouraged to submit written complaints, witness statements, or supporting documents by August 31, 2025. Submissions can be made in person at the Commission’s offices or sent via email to complaints@zgc.co.zw.

Following the submission period, oral hearings will be scheduled, with dates to be announced in due course.

In a government gazette notice, ZGC chairperson Margaret Mukahanana-Sangarwe said:

It is hereby notified that, in terms of section 5 of the Zimbabwe Gender Commission Act [Chapter 10:31], the Zimbabwe Gender Commission intends to investigate complaints of sexual harassment in institutions of higher learning in Zimbabwe. Further to the above notice, an invitation is hereby given to any victims or witnesses to any acts of sexual harassment and abuse in tertiary institutions to present to the Commission written complaints, witness statements, and any other supporting documents or evidence which can assist in the investigation.

The investigation is expected to uncover misconduct, strengthen accountability, and drive policy changes to safeguard students and staff.

Organisations such as Emthonjeni Women’s Forum and the Female Student Network Trust have consistently called for institutional reforms to address harassment and create safer learning environments.

