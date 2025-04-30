HSTV And Journalist Mhlanga To Face Joint Charges Of Inciting Public Violence
The State has resolved to bring joint charges against Alpha Media Holdings (AMH)’s subsidiary, Heart and Soul Television (HSTV), alongside journalist Blessed Mhlanga, in connection with the alleged publication of material inciting public violence.
This emerged when Mhlanga, who has been in custody since 24 February 2025, appeared before Magistrate Ruth Moyo to contest his continued detention.
Speaking to journalists outside the Harare Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Mhlanga’s legal representative, Chris Mhike, said that the trial is scheduled to commence on 14 May. By that date, he noted, HSTV is also expected to have been formally charged.
Mhike objected to the postponement of proceedings, arguing that they had previously been assured a trial date would be confirmed on Wednesday.
However, following the lunch adjournment, the State indicated its readiness to proceed with trial. Said Mhike:
The state was supposed to give a trial date and allocate the matter to a trial court.
Initially, the state had indicated that they needed one more postponement, but the state has now decided to rope in HSTV.
The state has pronounced that HSTV, the organisation that employs Blessed Mhlanga, will be a co-accused.
Charges are going to be levelled against this media house called HSTV in respect of the charges that Blessed is facing.
Mhlanga is facing charges of inciting public violence through his journalistic work. The State alleges that he disseminated material likely to provoke public disorder, specifically by broadcasting a press conference held by fugitive war veteran Blessed Geza.
During the address, Geza called for President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s resignation and voiced opposition to plans for extending his presidency until 2030.
