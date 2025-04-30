HSTV And Journalist Mhlanga To Face Joint Charges Of Inciting Public Violence

10 minutes ago Wed, 30 Apr 2025 19:51:10 GMT

The State has resolved to bring joint charges against Alpha Media Holdings (AMH)’s subsidiary, Heart and Soul Television (HSTV), alongside journalist Blessed Mhlanga, in connection with the alleged publication of material inciting public violence.

This emerged when Mhlanga, who has been in custody since 24 February 2025, appeared before Magistrate Ruth Moyo to contest his continued detention.

Speaking to journalists outside the Harare Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, Mhlanga’s legal representative, Chris Mhike, said that the trial is scheduled to commence on 14 May. By that date, he noted, HSTV is also expected to have been formally charged.

