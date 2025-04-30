“I Wasn’t Sacked” – Mangombe Clears The Air On Tabora United Exit

There were a lot of tensions among the executive members. When I got there, they promised to avail a contract within a week. So I started working without a contract, with the hope that I would sign one soon. But nothing materialised, and I told myself I was not going to work without a contract. Click here: Pindula WhatsApp Channel

wa.me/channel/0029Vb4GVea90x2nCSDImS1b There was no positive response from the executive, so I had to leave.

Mangombe said Tabora United didn’t have proper football structures, and staying there any longer would’ve damaged his CV.

He added that he was the only coach at the club – there was no assistant, no goalkeeping coach, and no fitness trainer. Said Mangombe:

The team posted fake things because they want to make sure that their name is not tarnished. But if those issues are not addressed, there is no progress they can make. The team wasn’t functioning well in terms of management. They didn’t even have training balls. I noticed the environment was not conducive, so as a professional coach, I didn’t want to tarnish my image.

Mangombe (44) has now been appointed head coach of struggling Castle Lager Premier Soccer League side Triangle United, replacing Luke Masomere, who was sacked due to poor results.

Since his arrival, Triangle picked up a narrow 1–0 win and then held four-time champions FC Platinum to a goalless draw at Mandava last weekend.

The team currently has one win, two draws, and five losses. Before Mangombe took charge, they had gone six matches without a win.

So far, he’s managed to get a win and a draw from his first two games.

Tags

Leave a Comment