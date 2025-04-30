Ibhetshu LikaZulu Defends Mayor Coltart's Meeting With Ndebele Cultural Monarchy

He further asked Mayor Coltart to explain the circumstances of the invitation and the official reception extended to Khumalo, whom he referred to as a foreign national.

The Minister also sought clarity on whether the invitation had been authorised by the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works or any other designated authority.

In response, Ibhetshu LikaZulu issued a statement describing the Minister’s letter as “an insult not only to an individual but to the entire Ndebele nation.” Mbuso Fuzwayo, Secretary-General of Ibhetshu LikaZulu said:

The Minister’s comments are not just directed at the Mayor, they are a direct affront to our King and our people. Such contempt reflects a broader disregard for our history, our heroes, and our cultural future… King Bulelani is not self-appointed. His recognition followed a rigorous and culturally legitimate process. To treat him as illegitimate is both ahistorical and deeply disrespectful.

Fuzwayo said that Mayor Coltart’s decision to meet with the King was completely appropriate, as Bulawayo was originally the capital of the Ndebele Kingdom.

The group also criticised what it called ongoing attempts to undermine Ndebele kingship and erase the legacy of King Lobengula.

Fuzwayo added that cultural practices do not need permission or approval from the government. He said:

When the time comes for the coronation of our King, the government will be informed, not consulted. Our cultural sovereignty does not and will not depend on validation from political authorities. The cultural rights of the Ndebele people, including the right to freely associate and to honour our heritage, are enshrined in the Constitution… We remain unwavering in defence of our King, our culture and our identity.

King Bulelani, one of the claimants to the throne and a descendant of King Lobengula, was chosen through a traditional process involving cultural experts and members of the royal family.

