Mbare Tsikidzi Show Resistance To Pesticides
Efforts to eradicate bed bugs (tsikidzi) in Harare’s Mbare suburb are proving ineffective, with the insects showing resistance to the chemicals used in the ongoing fumigation campaign.
Harare City Epidemiologist and Disease Control Officer, Michael Vhere, told NewZimbabwe.com that the initial chemical failed to control the infestation. Said Vera:
The insecticide we used to control the bed bugs faced some resistance, and we immediately switched to another one. Results on the new drug effectiveness are expected today (Tuesday).Feedback
We have now reached 64% in terms of our spraying target, but we should have completed fumigation of the 5700 housing units if people had cooperated.
The main challenge is that people are not taking heed of our call to avail themselves when we fumigate homes.
Most of the residents are not available, and they lock their doors, leaving no one attending our spraying teams in the suburb.
He said the Council will begin fumigating public transport vehicles, including kombis and buses, next week to prevent the spread of bugs to other areas.
