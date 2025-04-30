Mbare Tsikidzi Show Resistance To Pesticides

We have now reached 64% in terms of our spraying target, but we should have completed fumigation of the 5700 housing units if people had cooperated.

The main challenge is that people are not taking heed of our call to avail themselves when we fumigate homes.

Most of the residents are not available, and they lock their doors, leaving no one attending our spraying teams in the suburb.

He said the Council will begin fumigating public transport vehicles, including kombis and buses, next week to prevent the spread of bugs to other areas.

