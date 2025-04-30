Pindula|Search Pindula
HomeHealth

Mbare Tsikidzi Show Resistance To Pesticides

23 minutes agoWed, 30 Apr 2025 11:25:07 GMT
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn
Mbare Tsikidzi Show Resistance To Pesticides

Efforts to eradicate bed bugs (tsikidzi) in Harare’s Mbare suburb are proving ineffective, with the insects showing resistance to the chemicals used in the ongoing fumigation campaign.

Harare City Epidemiologist and Disease Control Officer, Michael Vhere, told NewZimbabwe.com that the initial chemical failed to control the infestation. Said Vera:

The insecticide we used to control the bed bugs faced some resistance, and we immediately switched to another one. Results on the new drug effectiveness are expected today (Tuesday).

We have now reached 64% in terms of our spraying target, but we should have completed fumigation of the 5700 housing units if people had cooperated.

The main challenge is that people are not taking heed of our call to avail themselves when we fumigate homes.

Click here: Pindula WhatsApp Channel
wa.me/channel/0029Vb4GVea90x2nCSDImS1b

 

Most of the residents are not available, and they lock their doors, leaving no one attending our spraying teams in the suburb.

He said the Council will begin fumigating public transport vehicles, including kombis and buses, next week to prevent the spread of bugs to other areas.

Share to WhatsApp

Tags

MbareBed BugsTsikidzi

4 Comments

Leave a Comment

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Buy Phones on Credit.

More Deals
Feedback