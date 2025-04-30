No Contractors Yet On Site for Bulawayo–Victoria Falls Road Rehabilitation, Transport Ministry Retracts Claim

In a statement issued later on Tuesday, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Mr. P.J. Makumbe, clarified that no contractors are currently on site, as the tender process is still ongoing.

Makumbe further acknowledged that an officer assigned to manage the Ministry’s social media platforms had posted the inaccurate information without first verifying it with technical officials from the Department of Roads, thereby breaching the Ministry’s Standard Operating Procedures for information verification.

He explained that the tender, which was issued on 17 April 2025, officially closed on 29 April 2025 at 11 AM.

Following the close of the bidding period, an evaluation committee is expected to assess the submissions.

He added that the results will then be submitted to the Special Procurement Oversight Committee for final review and approval before contracts are awarded to successful bidders. Part of the statement reads:

The Ministry of Transport and Infrastructural Development wishes to unreservedly apologise to members of the public and all its stakeholders for posting a Twitter message containing wrong information on 29 April 2025 at 0918 Hours. The Twitter message tagged a story published on 28 April 2025 by the Herald Online, which was headlined: “Victoria Falls contractors on site.” The Ministry acknowledges that no contractor is on site, as the tender process is still ongoing. One of the officers assigned the duty to manage the Ministry’s twitter handle conceded and acknowledged that she breached the internal Standard Operating Procedures of information verification, by not verifying the authenticity of the facts with the technical officials in the Department of Roads, before posting. The Ministry wishes to set the record straight on the matter as follows: the tender which was issued on 17 April 2025 closed on 29 April 2025 at 1100 Hours. After the closure of the bidding period, an evaluation committee will sit, whereupon the outcome will be sent to the Special Procurement Oversight Committee for oversight of the tender process before awarding the same to successful bidders.

