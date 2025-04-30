Operation Harare Hygiene Blitz Launched To Combat Tsikidzi Menance In Mbare

Rudo Chitambira, a senior executive at the Ministry of Health and Child Care, said the initiative will focus on the worst-affected areas, starting with Mbare, and will extend to other parts of the capital in the coming weeks. Said Chitambira:

We are dealing with more than just bedbugs. This is an indication of broader issues with sanitation, and we need a coordinated response that involves government, local authorities, and the community.

The operation will not only address immediate pest control but also seek to rehabilitate sanitation infrastructure and raise awareness on the importance of hygiene in preventing such infestations.

Mbare is currently dealing with a bedbug outbreak, and residents, especially those living in the flats, are having a tough time keeping the infestation under control.

In response, the Harare City Council has kicked off a fumigation drive and activated an Incident Management System to better coordinate pest control efforts.

Frustrated residents say they’ve been enduring sleepless nights and constant discomfort from the bites.

