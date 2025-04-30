Orphaned Girl With 13 A-Level Points Appeals For Help

26 minutes ago Wed, 30 Apr 2025 20:06:40 GMT

An orphan from Masvingo who scored 13 points in the 2024 ZIMSEC A-Level Science subjects is appealing for sponsorship to pursue a degree in Physiotherapy, Radiography, or Laboratory Technology at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

The girl, Graca Mushonga, lost her mother when she was in Form 2. She now lives with a relative, along with her younger sister, who is in Grade 4. The relative is currently covering the school fees for Graca’s sister.

Graca was unable to apply for a Presidential Scholarship because she does not have a passport. She said:

Feedback