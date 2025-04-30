Orphaned Girl With 13 A-Level Points Appeals For Help
An orphan from Masvingo who scored 13 points in the 2024 ZIMSEC A-Level Science subjects is appealing for sponsorship to pursue a degree in Physiotherapy, Radiography, or Laboratory Technology at the National University of Science and Technology (NUST).
The girl, Graca Mushonga, lost her mother when she was in Form 2. She now lives with a relative, along with her younger sister, who is in Grade 4. The relative is currently covering the school fees for Graca’s sister.
Graca was unable to apply for a Presidential Scholarship because she does not have a passport. She said:
My dream is to study physiotherapy, radiography or lab technology at NUST, Chinhoyi University, or any university outside the country. I applied for an apprenticeship with Air Zimbabwe and for nurses’ training at Gutu School of Nursing but I didn’t get any responses.
Well-wishers can contact Graca on 0786 936 371, her aunt on 0772 524 694 or Masvingo Mirror helpline on 0716 895 703/ 0775 691 380.
More: The Mirror