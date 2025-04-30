ZIFA Makes Two Key Executive Appointments

28 minutes ago Wed, 30 Apr 2025 10:39:18 GMT

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has appointed Norman Gwangwadza as Head of Finance and Administration/Financial Controller and Mark Ruck as Commercial Manager, effective May 1, 2025.

Gwangwadza, a Chartered Accountant with over 20 years’ experience in financial management and auditing, holds a Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours) from the University of Zimbabwe.

Ruck brings more than 20 years of commercial and operational leadership across industries such as retail, manufacturing, and supply chain management.

