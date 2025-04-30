ZIFA Makes Two Key Executive Appointments
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) has appointed Norman Gwangwadza as Head of Finance and Administration/Financial Controller and Mark Ruck as Commercial Manager, effective May 1, 2025.
Gwangwadza, a Chartered Accountant with over 20 years’ experience in financial management and auditing, holds a Bachelor of Accountancy (Honours) from the University of Zimbabwe.
Ruck brings more than 20 years of commercial and operational leadership across industries such as retail, manufacturing, and supply chain management.
ZIFA President Nqobile Magwizi said the appointments underscore the organisation’s commitment to professionalism, transparency, and sustainable growth in Zimbabwean football. He said:
We are delighted to have Mr Norman Gwangwadza and Mr Mark Ruck join the ZIFA executive team. Their wealth of experience and strong leadership credentials will undoubtedly strengthen our financial governance and commercial capabilities.
These appointments reflect our commitment to rebuilding Zimbabwean football on a solid foundation of professionalism, transparency, and sustainability. We look forward to their valuable contributions in driving our strategic vision forward.