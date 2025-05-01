Body Dumped In Bindura With Head, Both Hands And Feet Missing

10 minutes ago Thu, 01 May 2025 14:23:42 GMT

An unidentified man was brutally murdered by unknown assailants, who then discarded his body in a field, leaving it headless and without hands or feet.

The man is believed to have been killed on Saturday morning, with the body discovered later that same day.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has initiated a manhunt for the suspects and is urging anyone with missing relatives to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Bindura or the nearest police station.

