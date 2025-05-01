Body Dumped In Bindura With Head, Both Hands And Feet Missing
An unidentified man was brutally murdered by unknown assailants, who then discarded his body in a field, leaving it headless and without hands or feet.
The man is believed to have been killed on Saturday morning, with the body discovered later that same day.
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has initiated a manhunt for the suspects and is urging anyone with missing relatives to contact the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in Bindura or the nearest police station.
Inspector Milton Mundembe, the ZRP spokesperson for Mashonaland Province, said:
An unknown accused person committed this callous murder when an unknown accused person later dumped this body in a field without the head, both hands and feet.
As of now, the body of the deceased is at Bindura Hospital mortuary and anyone with missing relatives can approach CID Bindura or any nearest police station.
Given that the body was discovered with several parts missing, authorities suspect that the murder may be linked to ritualistic practices.
In Zimbabwe, ritual murders are often associated with traditional beliefs and economic desperation. These heinous acts typically involve the killing of people, often children, with body parts harvested for use in rituals believed to bring wealth, power, or protection.