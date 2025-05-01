Buhera Boy (9) Killed In Scotch Cart Accident

40 minutes ago Thu, 01 May 2025 07:24:48 GMT

A nine-year-old boy from Mutero Village in Buhera died on the spot when an ox-drawn scotch cart he was in was involved in an accident.

Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the accident, which claimed the life of Malvine Masingake.

The incident occurred on April 25, around 2 PM, when Malvine’s mother, Tabeth Pokonyorai, instructed him and two others, Blessing Josiah and Cuthbert Mahumberu, to collect her from a bus stop using a scotch cart. Said Chinyoka:

