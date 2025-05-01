Buhera Boy (9) Killed In Scotch Cart Accident
A nine-year-old boy from Mutero Village in Buhera died on the spot when an ox-drawn scotch cart he was in was involved in an accident.
Assistant Inspector Wiseman Chinyoka confirmed the accident, which claimed the life of Malvine Masingake.
The incident occurred on April 25, around 2 PM, when Malvine’s mother, Tabeth Pokonyorai, instructed him and two others, Blessing Josiah and Cuthbert Mahumberu, to collect her from a bus stop using a scotch cart. Said Chinyoka:
The three got into the scotch cart, but unfortunately, no one was leading the oxen. As a result, they lost control, and the cart overturned.
Josiah and Mahumberu managed to jump off and escape unhurt, but Malvine failed to jump off in time and was hit on the forehead by the cart and died on the spot.
A report was made to Muzokomba police, who responded to the scene and determined that Malvine had sustained severe head injuries. His body was subsequently taken to Murambinda Mission Hospital for a post-mortem.
