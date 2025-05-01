Chitungwiza Woman (24) Offered Transport, Robbed And Raped
A 24-year-old woman from Manyame Park, Chitungwiza, was robbed and raped at knife point by a driver who offered her transport on Monday.
The woman boarded a Toyota Runx along Robson Manyika Avenue in Harare, intending to travel to Chitungwiza.
The unidentified motorist informed her that he needed to pick someone up at Guzzlers in Kuwadzana 6 before proceeding to Chitungwiza, and she agreed.
While en route to Kuwadzana, near the Dzivaresekwa turn-off along Bulawayo Road, the driver parked the vehicle on the roadside, locked the doors, produced a knife, and raped her once without protection.
Inspector Luckmore Chakanza, the spokesperson for the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in Harare Province, confirmed the case. He said:
Police are investigating a robbery and rape case involving a commuter who was offered transport from Harare Central Business District to Chitungwiza.
The motorist diverted route and drove along Bulawayo Road where she was robbed, raped and dumped.
After the rape, the accused took complainant’s Mikom cellphone, a handbag, US$30 and ordered her to dress up.
The accused drove off from the scene and opened the door pushing the complainant off the vehicle and drove away.
Complainant was referred to Sally Mugabe Central Hospital for medical treatment.
More: HeraldOnline