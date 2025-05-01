Chitungwiza Woman (24) Offered Transport, Robbed And Raped

5 minutes ago Thu, 01 May 2025 06:15:23 GMT

A 24-year-old woman from Manyame Park, Chitungwiza, was robbed and raped at knife point by a driver who offered her transport on Monday.

The woman boarded a Toyota Runx along Robson Manyika Avenue in Harare, intending to travel to Chitungwiza.

The unidentified motorist informed her that he needed to pick someone up at Guzzlers in Kuwadzana 6 before proceeding to Chitungwiza, and she agreed.

