Faculty Deans Warned Against Interfering In UZ Lecturers’ Strike

This has included threats of non-renewal of contracts, undue pressure to provide services including teaching, marking and processing of examinations or non-attendance of examination board meetings or face unspecified consequences. These threats have been accompanied by improper use of registers of attendance.

The AUT takes serious issue with the above conduct and hereby brings notice for the immediate cessation of any and all such conduct, including threats, that interfere with or obstruct the strike.

The AUT also warned that it would pursue all available legal remedies, including both civil and criminal action, against the university and any individuals found to be violating the rights of the union and its members. Reads the letter:

For the foregoing, you as a public officer and as a representative/agent of the employer and in your personal capacity have an obligation to respect the law, including the ongoing collective job action by UZ employees. Consequently, there must be no interference whatsoever, directly or indirectly, with the strike. In the AUT case, supra, the University of Zimbabwe committed itself to fully respect the strike and picketing. This includes yourself.

UZ lecturers declared a strike in April and have been picketing at the main campus in Mt Pleasant, citing poor salaries and working conditions.

They claim to be earning just US$250 per month and are demanding a return to pre-2018 salary levels, when a junior lecturer reportedly earned US$2,250.

