Father Impregnates Daughter And Together They Kill Infant Before Taking Their Own Lives

A father and daughter from Chirimuka Village in Gutu reportedly took their own lives while under investigation for the illegal burial of a newborn.

The bodies of John Chidanika (48) and his daughter Yvonne Chidanika (21) were discovered hanging from trees just a few meters apart. This tragic discovery came after police initiated a probe into the burial of Yvonne’s two-day-old infant.

Assistant Inspector Masauso Patinyu, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Acting Spokesperson for the Masvingo Province, confirmed the incident. He said:

