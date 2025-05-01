Father Impregnates Daughter And Together They Kill Infant Before Taking Their Own Lives
A father and daughter from Chirimuka Village in Gutu reportedly took their own lives while under investigation for the illegal burial of a newborn.
The bodies of John Chidanika (48) and his daughter Yvonne Chidanika (21) were discovered hanging from trees just a few meters apart. This tragic discovery came after police initiated a probe into the burial of Yvonne’s two-day-old infant.
Assistant Inspector Masauso Patinyu, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Acting Spokesperson for the Masvingo Province, confirmed the incident. He said:
I confirm the deaths of Yvonne and John from Chirimuka Village in Gutu, who were found hanging from trees after police began investigating the burial of the former’s two-day-old infant.
It is alleged that Yvonne gave birth at home with the assistance of a local midwife on April 11. Unfortunately, the infant developed breathing complications and passed away two days later.
John reportedly buried the child without informing the authorities, which led to a police investigation and plans to exhume the body.
Before their tragic deaths, the father and daughter told family members they were going to the Nerupiri Police Station to address the situation.
Yvonne’s younger sister followed them a few hours later and found them on a nearby hill. They allegedly asked her to return home to prepare a meal. When she returned later, she discovered both hanging from trees.
More: TellZim News