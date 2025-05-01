High Court Postpones Bail Appeal For 31 March Protestors At Prosecutors’ Request

Of the 98 people arrested, 94 remain in custody. Last week, the High Court granted bail to three women who were being handled in a separate application.

On Wednesday, only one of the accused persons, Munyaradzi Mazhiriri, was granted bail by High Court judge Justice Philipa Philips.

The group faces charges of participating in a gathering with the intention of promoting public violence.

According to the prosecution, the accused gathered at an open space known as Freedom Square in Harare at approximately 9:20 AM on March 31, allegedly intending to march through the capital’s streets.

Prosecutors further allege that the group wanted to proceed to State House with the intention of forcibly removing President Emmerson Mnangagwa from office. Said Prosecutors:

The accused were making their vows of removing the president saying ‘enough is enough, Mnangagwa must go, ED must go nezvigananda zvake. Madzibaba veshanduko huyai mutitungamirire, comrade Geza huyai mutitungamirire and whistled. Police officers who were deployed for maintenance of order observed about two hundred 200 people gathered and approached the group. The accused piled stones, bricks and tyres along Robert Mugabe road. They threw stones towards the police officers whilst singing Hatidi zvekupihwa order nemasasikamu. They also took themselves pictures and videos which they posted on various social media platforms.

More: ZimLive

