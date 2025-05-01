Kadoma Man Turns To Sangoma Before Reporting Stolen Car To Police

The traditional healer was ultimately unable to assist, prompting Paraiwa to finally file a report with the Zimbabwe Republic Police.

Inspector Ian Kohwera, the ZRP spokesperson for Mashonaland West Province, confirmed the case. He said:

On the 28th of April 2025, police received a report of theft of a motor vehicle which happened at TM Pick and Pay parking bay within the Kadoma CBD area.

Circumstances are that on the 27th of April 2025 at around 1700 hours, Iwan Paraiwa (35) of 455 Ingezi Kadoma proceeded to Kadoma town with his motor vehicle, a blue Honda Fit old shape registration number AFZ 2665, and parked it at TM Pick and Pay parking bay, leaving the car keys on the ignition and the doors unlocked.

He entered the shop and came back after 20 minutes only to discover that his motor vehicle was stolen. Complainant checked for his motor vehicle around Kadoma town and failed to locate it.

On the 28th of April 2025 in the morning, Iwan proceeded to Harare to seek assistance from a traditional healer, only to come back to Kadoma in the evening and make a report at ZRP Kadoma Central…

Police are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of the motor vehicle.