Mercedes-Benz GLE (167) Recalled Across SADC Region Due To Power Fault Risk

5 minutes ago Thu, 01 May 2025 12:40:32 GMT

The Consumer Protection Commission (CPC) of Zimbabwe has issued a public alert regarding the recall of the Mercedes-Benz GLE (167) model, following concerns raised by South African authorities over a potentially dangerous fault in the vehicle’s high-voltage starter-alternator system.

According to the CPC, the alert comes after a media statement released by the National Consumer Commission (NCC) of South Africa on 7 April 2025, which was also communicated through the COMESA Competition Commission.

The manufacturer, Mercedes-Benz South Africa, has confirmed that the processor in the vehicle’s high-voltage starter generator control unit may face sporadic overload. This could cause the system’s monitoring function to wrongly detect a fault, potentially leading to the deactivation of the generator. In such a scenario, the vehicle may experience an unexpected loss of propulsion power without warning, posing a serious risk of accidents.

Feedback