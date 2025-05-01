Mnangagwa Declares Gutu East And Insiza North Constituencies Vacant

10 minutes ago Thu, 01 May 2025 15:04:18 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared the Gutu East and Insiza North constituencies vacant following the expulsion and death of their former representatives, respectively.

The Gutu East constituency was held by Benjamin Ganyiwa, who was expelled from ZANU PF for acts of indiscipline, while Insiza North was represented by the late Farai Taruvinga, who passed away last month.

The President’s announcement followed a formal notification from the Speaker of Parliament, Advocate Jacob Mudenda, on 17 April, as set out in Proclamation 3 of 2025, which was published under Statutory Instrument 44A of 2025.

Feedback