Pensionable Age For Local Authority Workers Extended To 70

However, those who wish to continue working beyond that age may do so, up to the new limit of 70 years. Reads the circular:

The mandatory retirement age in local authorities is now 70 years.

wa.me/channel/0029Vb4GVea90x2nCSDImS1b However, members appointed before January 1, 2025 are permitted to retire at the age stipulated in their contracts of employment. Members, who do not wish to continue serving beyond the age stipulated in their original contracts of employment shall notify the town clerk, town secretary, chief executive officer in writing, six months before their effective date of retirement, for processing.

Garwe also raised the minimum age for early retirement from 55 to 60 years for employees appointed on or after January 1, 2025. For those appointed before this date, the early retirement age remains at 55. Said Garwe:

The stipulated age for early retirement for members appointed into the service of local authorities has been increased from 55 years to 60 years. However, for those members appointed before January 1, 2025, it shall remain at 55 years.

The circular also states that no individual may be appointed under pensionable conditions of service at or beyond the age of 55; however, such individuals may still be engaged on annually renewable contracts. It reads:

No person can be appointed on pensionable conditions of service at or beyond the age of 55 years. However, such a person may be engaged on annually-renewable contracts. Those wishing to renew their contracts of employment shall notify the town clerk, town secretary, chief executive officer (who) will then seek authority from the minister responsible for Local Government for the renewal of the contract, thereafter normal recruitment processes will apply.

However, Garwe said that the provisions of this circular will not apply to members who retired on or before December 31, 2024.



