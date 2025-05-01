Schweppes Managing Director Charles Msipa Ends 20-Year Career With Company

Charles was instrumental in the localisation of the shareholding of Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited in 2009, which included the participation of management and employees.

He has provided leadership to the Company during a period of significant headwinds in the operating environment.

Notable milestones include the investment in Beitbridge Juicing Company and the expansion in the brand portfolio.

Charles has actively participated and supported business member organisations such as the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) where he is former president and member of the national council.

He is the past Chairman of the Business Council for Sustainable Development Zimbabwe (BCSDZ), the PET Recycling Company of Zimbabwe and National Competitiveness Commission (NCC) as well as a non-executive director of a diverse range of entities.

The Board and Management of Schweppes Holdings Africa Limited wish to thank Charles for his valuable contribution to the Company and wish him well in his retirement and future endeavours.