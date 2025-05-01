Schweppes Managing Director Charles Msipa Ends 20-Year Career With Company
Schweppes Holdings Africa Limited has announced that Managing Director Charles Nkululeko Msipa will retire at the end of April 2025, marking the end of a two-decade tenure with the company.
In a statement released by the company, it was noted that Msipa joined Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited in 2005 as Sales and Marketing Director and was appointed Managing Director the following year.
Before joining Schweppes, Msipa worked for The Coca-Cola Company for 13 years in various roles across Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi, and the United States under Coca-Cola North America. Reads the statement:
Charles was instrumental in the localisation of the shareholding of Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited in 2009, which included the participation of management and employees.
He has provided leadership to the Company during a period of significant headwinds in the operating environment.
Notable milestones include the investment in Beitbridge Juicing Company and the expansion in the brand portfolio.
Charles has actively participated and supported business member organisations such as the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) where he is former president and member of the national council.
He is the past Chairman of the Business Council for Sustainable Development Zimbabwe (BCSDZ), the PET Recycling Company of Zimbabwe and National Competitiveness Commission (NCC) as well as a non-executive director of a diverse range of entities.
The Board and Management of Schweppes Holdings Africa Limited wish to thank Charles for his valuable contribution to the Company and wish him well in his retirement and future endeavours.
Schweppes is best known for producing popular beverage brands such as Mazoe and Minute Maid, and also operates agro-processing ventures including Beitbridge Juice Company and Best Fruit Processors.