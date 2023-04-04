Benjani Mwaruwari Jr
Benjani Mwaruwari Jr is a Zimbabwean footballer who plays for English Club Yeovil Town Football Club. He is the son of Manchester City, Portsmouth and Auxerre forward Benjani Mwaruwari.[1]
Career
On 17 October 2022, Yeovil Town announced that Benjani Jr had signed his first professional contract with the English fifth-tier side.
Benjani Jr moved to Yeovil from Portsmouth in January 2020 and the following season scored 25 goals and managed 16 assists in 30 games for the Under-18s.
He was also the top scorer Yeovil as the Under 18’s won the national college seven-a-side tournament.
Benjani Jr made his first Somerset Premier Cup debut from the substitutes bench.
In December 2022, Benjani Jr joined Western League Premier Division side Sherborne Town on a one-month loan.[2]
The Western Premier Division League is the ninth tier of English football and has 40 member Clubs covering Bristol, Cornwall, Devon, Somerset, Dorset, parts of Gloucestershire, and Wiltshire.
In August 2023, Benjani Jr joined Dorchester Town on a season-long loan deal from sixth-tier outfit Yeovil Town.[3]
Dorchester Town were a semi-professional football club, based in Dorchester, Dorset, England and played in the Southern League Premier Division South which forms levels seven and eight of the English football league system.
