BornfreesforED

The organisation was operating in all 10 provinces and intended to have a membership of two million before the 2023 harmonised polls, according to Humbe.

Position on Sanctions

Bornfrees4ED's position on sanctions was that the measures were not targeted to a few in leadership positions because the youths were suffering from their effects.

The organisation said that western powers imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe so that the generality of the citizenry can turn against the Government.

Further Reading