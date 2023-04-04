Charles Kaneta was a Brigadier General in the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) and the Director General Logistics at the Zimbabwe Defence Forces Headquarters.[1]

Kaneta collapsed at his farm in Nyanga on 10 September 2022 and was rushed to Hauna District Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival at around noon.

He was subsequently declared a national hero and buried at the National Heroes Acre on Saturday, 17 September 2022.